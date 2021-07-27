News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Double disappointment for Cleeve

Lee Power

Published: 7:00 AM July 27, 2021   
Mitch Want top scored for Cleeve against Lansdown

Mitch Want top scored for Cleeve against Lansdown - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve suffered double disappointment in the Bristol & District League with two poor results on Saturday.

The first team were put into bat by Lansdown seconds in Division Two, with Sam Williams run out for four by a direct hit after a mix-up.

Heavy rain forced the players off and reduced the match to 36 overs per side, with a 41-run stand steadying the nerves before Andy Barnsley was caught for 21.

Glenn Lewin (6) was next to depart, bringing Mitch Want to the crease, and opener Ben Jones was out caught for 27.

Older brother Dan (2) was trapped LBW, but Want blasted two fours and three sixes before he was caught and bowled for a quickfire 38 to leave Cleeve 122-6.

James Cole added a watchful 21, with Ben Miller (5), Connor Hance (8) and Joe Hance (2) also dismissed to leave captain Tom Carpenter unbeaten without scoring as the hosts closed on 153 in the 33rd over.

Despite a Lansdown opener retiring hurt with a knee issue on 18, they made light work of the Cleeve attack, as the hosts struggled to gain a foothold in the match.

Barnsley (0-23), Joe Hance (0-17) and Connor Hance (0-35) failed to break through but Cole (1-32) had success thanks to a sharp catch from Lewin at slip to make it 71-1.

Williams and Want were unsuccessful but Miller secured a late consolation wicket as Williams held onto an edge at slip to remove Lansdown’s top scorer for 85, just before they sealed victory with six overs to spare.

Carpenter was disappointed with his side's flat performance, but satisfied with much more disciplined lines, and will hope for better availability at Bishopston on Saturday.

A young second team visited Bradley Stoke thirds in Division 10 and were put into bat on an artificial wicket as light drizzle fell.

Captain George Parsons (18) fell with the score on 26 but fellow opener Tom Birt played sensibly, knowing he had to hang around to help build a total

Wickets tumbled, though, as Dan Dixon (1), Tom Brown (4) and Robbie Wilsher (1) were bowled and Ellis Turner (3) caught.

Terry Horler (8) went LBW, with Cam Elswood (8) and Alfie Parsons (2) both caught before Josh Carpenter (15) threatened late on.

Tom Birt hit an unbeaten 64 for Cleeve seconds against Bradley Stoke

Tom Birt hit an unbeaten 64 for Cleeve seconds against Bradley Stoke - Credit: Cleeve CC

Birt carried his bat to finish unbeaten on 64 alongside Josh Geal as Cleeve closed on 156-9, but their young attack of Carpenter (0-19), Elswood (0-28) and Geal (0-17) bowled well without success.

Leg-spinner Horler (2-26) enjoyed some reward, as Dixon and Parsons took catches, but Parsons (0-24), Ellis Turner (0-15) and Birt (0-19)missed out as the hosts reached their target in the 33rd over.

Skipper Parsons will hope some of his more experienced players will be available for selection next week as they host Frampton Cotterell.

