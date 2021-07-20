Mixed fortunes for understrength Cleeve sides

Published: 2:30 PM July 20, 2021

Openers Sam Williams and Ben Jones put on 139 for Cleeve against Portishead - Credit: Cleeve CC

Understrength Cleeve slipped to a five-wicket derby defeat against Portishead in Bristol & District Division Two.

With half the squad at a wedding, debuts were given to Ellis Turner, Alex Nichols and 15-year-old Alfie Parsons as Cleeve were put into bat.

Regular openers Ben Jones and Sam Williams were available and set out to lay a strong foundation, playing sensibly and passing half-centuries.

Jones hit 11 fours before being caught for 71 in the 22nd over, ending a 139-run stand, and Williams added two sixes and seven fours in his 66.

Tom Birt (14) and Andy Barnsley (17) chipped in, with Dan Jones bowled in the last over for 31 as Phil Gostlin (18) and Ben Miller (1) finished not out in a total of 238-5.

Turner produced a run out with 34 runs on the board in reply, before Barnsley (1-30) struck thanks to a Nicholas catch.

A 130-run stand then developed until Williams took a catch off the bowling of Ben Jones to make it 164-3.

Dan Jones and Parsons went unrewarded, but Miller and Williams (1-35) had success before Portishead reached their target in the 37th over.

Cleeve were left to rue the 36 extras conceded, including a host of wides, and captain Tom Carpenter will hope for more discipline at home to Lansdown seconds.

The seconds claimed a nine-wicket win over Long Ashton in Division 10, after giving debuts to Freddie Joyce and Freddie Basnett and seeing Mike Carpenter come out of retirement behind the stumps.

Alex Grubb (1-31) and Robbie Wilsher shared the new ball, with Josh Geal (0-16) and Joyce (1-28) also bowling well.

Basnett (1-11) also claimed his maiden senior scalp, before leg-spinner Terry Horler (2-16) and off-spinner Kelston Crew (four wickets) ran through the lower order to dismiss Long Ashton for 155 in the 37th over.

Carpenter, Wilshaw, Parsons and Joyce held onto catches along the way, but skipper Parsons fell for four in reply.

Charlie Grubb and Dan Dixon piled on the runs, though, and passed half-centuries to seal victory in the 24th over.

Charlie Grubb and Dan Dixon shared an unbroken 128-run stand for Cleeve seconds - Credit: Cleeve CC

Grubb hit a six and 11 fours in his unbeaten 78, with Dixon adding nine fours in his 62 as they put on an unbroken 128 ahead of a trip to Bradley Stoke.



