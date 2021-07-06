Double disappointment for Cleeve

Published: 7:00 AM July 6, 2021

Cleeve suffered double disappointment in their latest Bristol & District Association outings at the weekend.

The firsts were sent into the field at Division Two rivals Almondsbury and saw Andy Barnsley, sharing the new ball with Ben Miller, reduce the hosts to 11-3.

James Cole conceded just 20 runs in his eight overs to keep the pressure on, but Almondsbury rallied with an 80-run stand, before Dan Jones (1-45) struck.

Max Viney and Sam Williams went unrewarded but Mitch Want nabbed 3-20 in his four-over spell thanks to catches from Williams, Cole and Barnsley, who had finished with 3-32.

Almondsbury reached 211-7 in 38 overs before a rain break left Cleeve chasing a revised 156 in 28 overs.

You may also want to watch:

Barnsley (0), Glenn Lewin (2) and Jones (1) all fell cheaply and Williams (22) soon followed to leave them 42-4.

Want (15) hit three fours before holing out and Tom Birt fell first ball, before veteran Phil Gostlin (21) was caught to make it 86-7.

Cole (16), Miller (4) and Viney (1) also fell, leaving captain Tom Carpenter stranded with his side 53 runs short ahead of a home date with leaders Hampset, when he will hope for better availability and strong home support.

The seconds were put into bat by their Lodway counterparts in Division 10 and saw Dan Dixon (23) and captain George Parsons (22) make starts.

But Ellis Turner (0) and Kelston Crew (6) fell cheaply and wickets continued to tumble as Mike Smith (3), Cam Elswood (9), Carey Elswood (1), Jack Whiting (0) and Terry Horler (4) succumbed.

Wicketkeeper Alex Nicholls was the only other batsman to reach double figures, making 32 before he was caught and Cleeve were dismissed for 118 in the 39th over.





Cleeve’s young seam bowling attack showed control but only Cam Elswood (1-22) had any success as Josh Geal (0-16) and Jack Whiting (0-21) had five-over spells.

Two overs of Turner’s leg spin went unrewarded but Horler (1-30) took a wicket via a Dixon catch and veteran Crew (2-18) nabbed a brace as Whiting and Nicholls held onto chances.

The target set was never enough, though, and Lodway sealed a five-wicket win in the 31st over, with Cleeve due to visit Winterbourne next weekend.