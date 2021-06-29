Cleeve claim another league win in weekend double

Published: 8:00 AM June 29, 2021

Cleeve claimed a fourth straight win in Bristol & District Division Two, while the seconds also celebrated success.

Put into bat by Bohemians, Glenn Lewin (30) put on 47 with Sam Williams, who fell for 26 with the score on 73.

James Ball was stumped for a measure 44, with Andy Barnsley (28) next to go to make it 151-4.

Tom Birt and Ben Pinkney fell without scoring, but Dan Jones and James Cole added 32, with Ben Miller (33 not out) sharing an unbroken 59 as Cleeve closed on 242-7, with Jones unbeaten on 56.

Miller (1-15), Barnsley (1-22) and first change Pinkney (1-37) struck early in reply as Tom Carpenter and Ball took catches to leave Bohemians 21-3.

Connor Hance (4-19) bowled a tight spell to take the next four wickets to make it 66-7, with Barnsley and Lewin pouching catches, before spinner Cole (2-34) got in on the act thanks to Williams and Carpenter catches.

That left Bohemians 96-9 but their last-wicket pair put on an unbroken 71 to hold up Cleeve's 75-run win ahead of a B&D quarter-final tie against Pak Bristolians and league trip to Almondsbury.

The seconds were put into bat by Division 10 rivals Winford Old Cathedralians, with veterans Charlie Grubb and Phil Gostlin finding the boundary with regularity.

Gostlin fell for 14, but Dan Dixon batted well for 33 until spooning a catch to square leg, before Will Grubb (12) was well caught.

Dad Charlie went on to make an excellent 80, with Carey Elswood (27 not out) and Ellis Turner (26 not out) lifting the score to 235-5.

Seamers Max Viney and Tom Redding bowled well in reply, but the runs flowed before an early change after six overs saw Terry Horler (1-25) strike with his first ball, when a low full toss was expertly grabbed by Grubb at square leg.

Captain Kelston Crew (0-33) helped slow the scoring at the other end, but catches were spilled and Cleeve needed run outs thanks to excellent ground fielding by Will Grubb and keeper Elswood to take wickets.

Off-spinner Stuart Williams (2-33) saw catches taken in the deep but Gostlin and Turner were unrewarded in short spells before Viney (3-55) and Tom Redding (2-42) bowled the closing overs and, with four needed from three balls, an edge to Elswood sealed victory.

Cleeve welcome Lodway to King George V Playing Field this weekend in the first reverse fixture of the summer.