Cleeve beat Backwell rivals for third straight win

Published: 7:00 AM June 22, 2021

Cleeve claimed a third straight win in Bristol & District Division Two with a seven-wicket success over Backwell Flax Bourton.

Captain Tom Carpenter chose to field after winning the toss and Ben Miller (1-31) made the breakthrough with the score on 37.

Ben Pinkney (1-25) removed Tom Phillips thanks to a Mitch Want catch to make it 83-2, with Connor Hance (1-24) in on the act when James Ball took a catch four runs later.

Dan Jones and Carpenter also held catches off Hance (3-17), before James Cole (2-35) saw Sam Williams and Jones take chances to hold Backwell to 168-8.

Ben Jones (42) put on 105 in reply,with Sam Williams, who scored his fourth half-century of the season before being caught at cove4r for 62 to make it 127-2.

You may also want to watch:

Dan Jones (21) was trapped lbw, before Ball (19*) and Want (8*) sealed victory inside 33 overs ahead of a trip to Bohemians.

The seconds slipped to a six-wicket loss against Bristol University Staff seconds, despite making 215-9.

Captain George Parsons fell first ball, but Charlie Grubb (53) combined well with Glenn Lewin to take the score to 108-2 in 16 overs.

Glenn Lewin scored 81 for Cleeve seconds against Bristol University Staff - Credit: Cleeve CC

Lewin hit nine fours in his 81, but Dan Dixon (6), Ellis Turner (6), Kelston Crew (10), Max Viney (8), Tom Redding (5) and Alex Grubb (11) came and went, before Stuart Williams (6*) and Josh Carpenter (5*) saw Cleeve to the close.

Carpenter (3-20) and Grubb (0-44) bowled with pace in reply, with Viney (1-16) also having success to leave the hosts 85-4 at the midway mark.

But Redding (0-16), Williams (0-22), Turner (0-42), Lewin (0-34) and Crew (0-14) were unrewarded as the fifth-wicket pair survived dropped catches to seal victory in the 38th over.

Cleeve welcome Winford Old Cathedralians to King George V Playing Fields this weekend.

The Sunday XI lost by five wickets against Claverham after posting a meagre 98-8 off 30 overs.

Alfie Parsons (8) and Ellis Turner (16) were both bowled and Tom Brown trapped lbw without scoring, before Ben Jones (18) was stumped for the second day in a row.

Josh Geal was unbeaten on 18, with Freddie Joyce (1-11) taking an early wicket in reply and Ben Jones (1-8) also having success.

Geal picked up 3-17 as Alex Nichols, Parsons and Jones took catches but Claverham got home in 23 overs.