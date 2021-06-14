Cleeve cricketers celebrate win double on super weekend

Published: 5:00 PM June 14, 2021

Ben Jones and Sam Williams saw Cleeve to a 10-wicket win over Midsomer Norton - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve celebrated a super weekend after claiming a pair of wins.

The firsts were sent into the field on a warm day at Midsomer Norton seconds in Bristol & District Division Two, with Andy Barnsley (1-20) and Ben Miller (0-31) bowling tight eight-over spells.

Quick thinking by Ben Jones led to a run out and the breakthrough with only six on the board, with Barnsley making it 21-2 as Tom Carpenter took a catch.

Connor Hance ended a 57-run stand for the third wicket and Ben Pinkey (1-18) removed the home side's top scorer for 69 before off-spinner James Cole (1-34) struck thanks to a Tom Birt catch.

Midsomer closed on 185-5 and Cleeve openers Ben Jones and Sam Williams quickly dominated in reply, reaching their half-centuries in the 18th over.

Good running between the wickets and regular boundaries saw them seal a 10-wicket win with an unbroken 187-run stand, as Jones hit 15 fours in his 85 and Williams added two sixes and 10 fours in his 80.

Cleeve visit Shirehampton in the B&D T20 Cup on Wednesday and host Backwell Flax Bourton on Saturday.

The seconds beat Midsomer Norton Methodist Church by 29 runs in Division 10.

Put into bat, they saw Phil Gostlin and captain George Parsons play with patience before the latter departed for 42.

Andy Martin played with his usual grace and assurance, caressing the ball to the boundary on several occasions before being caught and bowled for 45, while young Will Grubb looked immediately at home and hit the ball to all parts.

Gostlin passed his half century before being bowled for 52, with keeper Carey Elswood stumped for 19 after a two-week holiday and Stuart Williams (5) trapped lbw.

Phil Gostlin scored a half-century and took two wickets for Cleeve seconds - Credit: Cleeve CC

Grubb finished unbeaten on 49 alongside Ellis Turner (5*) as Cleeve closed on 232-5 and Paul Todd (1-28) made the breakthrough thanks to Turner's fine low catch at deep square leg.





Cam Elswood (0-28) bowled a good new-ball spell without reward, before spinners Terry Horler (0-20) and Kelston Crew (0-31) kept things tight in eight-over spells.

As the run rate increased, Martin (2-41) and Gostlin (2-39) nabbed braces before a late run out by Stuart Williams saw the visitors close on 203-6.

Cleeve visit Coombe Dingle to face Bristol University staff this Saturday.