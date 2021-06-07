Cleeve beat Bitton to claim home comfort

Published: 5:00 PM June 7, 2021

Cleeve claimed a long-awaited home win over Bitton in their Bristol & District Division Two contest.

Put into bat, they saw Sam Williams (20) and Benjy Jones put on 37, before James Ball (24) dominated a 29-run stand.

Dan Jones (5) and Andy Martin (0) fell cheaply to make it 115-5, but Mitch Want played a well-judged innings, hitting the ball to all parts as Jones fell for 19.

Tom Birt (5) was run out but Want hit two sixes and seven fours before edging behind for 57 to leave Cleeve 185-7, before James Cole shepherded the tail.

Ben Miller (8) and captain Tom Carpenter (16) fell to leave Cole (39 not out) and Max Viney (1) unbeaten as they closed on 223-9.

You may also want to watch:

Several front line bowlers short, Carpenter looked to share the bowling among seven players, but Ball 0-30) and Miller (0-28) went unrewarded.

Brothers Dan Jones (2-23) ad Benjy Jones (3-32) had more success, as Carpenter took two catches, Dan Jones and Ball one each.

Spinner Cole (2-18) was soon in on the act in a tight spell, with Viney (1-14) also striking, as Bitton closed well short on 157-9.

After a re-arranged cup tie at Winscombe in midweek, Cleeve visit Midsomer Norton on Saturday with hopes for some more solid performances.

The seconds lost by 87 runs against Old Bristolians Westbury thirds in Division 10, but showed fight until the end.

Stand-in captain Kelston Crew chose to field, but OBW's openers saw off the spells of Alex Grubb (0-45), Jack Whiting (0-22), Crew (0-18), Terry Horler (0-18), Stuart Williams (0-32), Dan Dixon (0-37) and Josh Geal (0-22).

Veteran seam bowler Phil Gostlin made the breakthrough and finished with 4-29, while young Alfie Parsons (0-26) also had a brief spell as OBW closed on 265 from 40 overs.

Phil Gostlin took four wickets for Cleeve seconds - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve needed their top order to fire, but Dan Dixon (5) and Williams (2) fell cheaply, before Gostlin (41) and Charlie Grubb (37) combined for the third wicket.

Alex Nicholls (3), Parsons (1) and Geal (0) didn't last long, but Alex Grubb hit out to score an unbeaten 44, including nine fours.

Captain Crew (13 not out) held firm at the other end to help restore some respectability and avoid an early finish.

George Parsons returns as skipper for the visit of Midsomer Norton Methodist Church on Saturday.





Cleeve came up short against Hanham on Sunday, after dismissing the hosts for 149.

Freddie Joyce (0-24) and Tom Martin (0-11) opened the bowling without success, before Andy Martin, Alfie Parsons, Ellis Turner and Cam Elswood took a wicket apiece.

Horler (5-26) was the pick of the bowilng, but Cleeve saw Turner (28), Tom Brown (3), Nicholls (10), Andy Martin (3) and Geal (5) all bowled in reply.

Elswood (5) was out caught, leaving young Parsons to carry his bat for an unbeaten 50 as Cleeve closed on 129-6.