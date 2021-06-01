Mixed fortunes for Cleeve cricketers

Published: 5:00 PM June 1, 2021

Mitch Want scored 40 for Cleeve against Bishopston - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve experienced mixed fortunes in their latest Bristol & District League outings, with the firsts beaten and seconds victorious.

Tom Carpenter put Bishopston seconds into bat in Division Two, with Andrew Barnsley (1-13) and James Ball (0-21) sharing the new ball.

Dan Jones (1-40) had success as Ball took a catch, before Connor Hance (3-17) bowled a tight spell to hit the stumps twice and see Tom Birt take a catch.

Off-spinner James Cole (0-28) provided his usual control but, unusually, no wickets as youngster Max Viney (1-22) thanked Will Grubb for a catch off his bowling.

Left-arm spinner Sam Williams (2-20) nabbed a late brace as Bishopston posted 173, but fell lbw for just six in reply and saw Cole (4) bowled soon after.

Ball (34) and Jones (15) combined to move the score on but fell in quick succession, before Barnsley (6) was, like Ball, stumped.

Mitch Want succumbed in the same fashion after reaching 40, with Birt (2), Grubb (8) and Viney (2) all caught and Carpenter (1) bowled, to leave Hance (4*) unbeaten in a 36-run loss ahead of a cup tie at Clevedon seconds on Wednesday and home meeting with Bitton on Saturday.

The seconds were put into bat at Frampton Cotterell in Division 10 but Andy Martin and George Parsons made light of the green, uncovered pitch and long outfield.

Parsons (22) was first to fall, bowled, with Martin (35) caught before Charlie Grubb took the aerial route and hit a six and 11 fours in his excellent 69.

Charlie Grubb scored 69 for Cleeve seconds against Frampton Cotterell - Credit: Cleeve CC

Dan Dixon (13) and Stuart Williams (6) were both bowled, as was Ellis Turner after hitting three fours in a quickfire 16, before Kelston Crew's season best 38 not out and Alex Grubb (4*) lifted the total to 244-6.

Alex Grubb struck early in reply, as Parsons took the catch, and Josh Carpenter (2-26) bowled with usual control in his eight overs.

Josh Geal (3-29) was soon in on the act, with Parsons pouching another catch, and Terry Horler (2-33) bagged a brace as Crew held onto a chance.

Wrist-spinner Turner also struck as Dixon took a great catch in the deep, with Grubb (2-16) returning to seal a 118-run victory ahead of a trip to Old Bristolians Westbury at Failand.