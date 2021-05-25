Contrasting defeats for Cleeve cricketers

Published: 9:00 AM May 25, 2021

Cleeve suffered two more defeats, in contrasting circumstances, in the Bristol & District Association on Saturday.

The firsts were put into bat at Lansdown seconds in Division Two, with Sam Williams caught for just five and opening partner James Cole following for just three.

James Ball was caught and bowled for two to make it 17-3 but Dan Jones (26) held firm once again and Mitch Want added a patient 25.

Dan Cleeve in batting action for Cleeve firsts - Credit: Cleeve CC

Andy Barnsley (2), debutant Will Grubb (0), Tom Birt (5), Ben Pinkney (4) and Tom Carpenter (4) fell cheaply, leaving Ben Miller unbeaten on seven as the innings closed on 103 after 25 overs.





Barnsley and Miller (1-29) bowled with precision to reduce Lansdown to 3-2 and Pinkney (3-34) claimed three quick wickets thanks to catches from Barnsley, Want and Williams.

Another wicket for Barnsley (2-15) left the hosts 78-6 and off-spinner Cole (2-25) got in on the act as Carpenter and Williams took catches.

But winless Cleeve were left to rue the bowling of 20 wides as Lansdown sealed a two-wicket win in the 30th over, ahead of a home clash with Bishopston on Saturday.

The seconds put Bradley Stoke thirds into bat in Division 10 and Tom Redding (1-27) struck with only four runs on the board.

Robbie Wilsher also had success, as Kelston Crew took a catch, and added three more scalps courtesy of two lbw decisions and a stumping by Parsons.





Jack Whiting bowled well but was unrewarded, as was wrist spinner Ellis Turner, but Terry Horler struck three times in six overs, as Charlie Grubb and Dan Dixon took catches.

Alfie Parsons and Crew failed to add to the wicket tally as Stoke closed on 237-8 and Cleeve soon lost Grubb (19) and Parsons (13) in reply.

Dixon (14) soon followed, with Brown (2), Turner (1), Wilshaw (0) and Crew (13) also dismissed as Horler and Redding (9) were left unbeaten as Cleeve closed on 94-8 and lost by 143 runs.

Cleeve travel to Frampton Cotterell this weekend.