Cleeve suffer double defeat despite beating wet weather

Published: 1:00 PM May 17, 2021

Cleeve's cricketers beat the wet weather but could not avoid defeats in their latest Bristol & District League outings.

The firsts had new-ball bowler Joe Hance back to face Portishead, but were put into bat after captain Tom Carpenter lost the toss.

Sam Williams (4) fell early, followed by opening partner James Ball (13), with Mitch Want (5), Tom Birt (2), Hance (3), James Cole (2) and Ben Williams (2) not lasting long as the hosts slumped to 87-7.

Dan Jones (51 not out) got some support from Ben Miller (13) as he completed his first half-century of the season, but captain Carpenter was trapped lbw for just two and Max Viney did not trouble the scorers as Cleeve were dismissed for 111 in the 26th over.

Dan Jones scored a half-century for Cleeve against Portishead - Credit: Cleeve CC

Hance struck early in reply, as Sam Williams took a catch, and trapped the other Posset opener lbw to leave them 15-2.

Ben Williams held onto another chance off Hance (3-20) to make it 30-3, as Miller (0-24) bowled tight lines at the other end, but Viney and Jones had no success in their two-over spells.

Spinners Cole (1-14) and Birt (1-12) got in on the act and hance produced a fine run out, but Portishead sealed a four-wicket win after 30 overs and Cleeve head to Lansdown seconds on Saturday.

The seconds visited Long Ashton seconds and captain George Parsons put the hosts into bat on a damp pitch, holding a catch off Jack Whiting (1-14).

Josh Carpenter (0-19) deserved some reward from his eight-over spell, with Will Grubb (0-28) and Parsons (0-19) unsuccessful in three-over bursts.

Stuart Williams (2-39) had success after a great Carey Elswood stumping and Carpenter catch in the deep, while fellow spinners Terry Horler (1-40), Ellis Turner and Kelston Crew (2-20) also struck as the hosts closed on 215-7.

Cleeve lost Charlie Grubb (7) and Dan Dixon (0) early in reply, while Parsons was bowled for 15 and Will Grubb caught for six.

Carpenter and Williams failed to get off the mark, but veteran Elswood joined forces with Turner to defend good balls and despatch bad ones.

Turner was stumped for 21 but Elswood continued to find the boundary as Horler held firm and finished unbeaten on 73 in a 65-run defeat ahead of a home date with Bradley Stoke thirds.