Cleeve Cricket Club awards ceremony

Published: 5:00 PM September 28, 2021

All smiles for Cleeve juniors award winners, with Gloucester cricketer Chris Dent, at their awards night. - Credit: Cleeve Cricket Club

Cleeve Cricket Club held their annual awards ceremony at Yatton Masonic Hall to celebrate a wonderful summer last Saturday.

Club captains, Tom Carpenter and George Parsons, briefed those assembled with the highlights of their seasons before James Cole’s novelty awards for the first team brought some laughter to the room.

John Hance thanked members for their hard work, with particular thanks to Mark Jones and his family on their fantastic job in the first year of All Stars Cricket.

Awards, presented by chairman John Parsons, went to Ben Jones for batting, Cole for bowling with Sam Williams collecting the Player’s Player Award and fielding award for the most non-keeper catches in the Bristol & Distirct League.

The seconds awarded Charlie Grubb for batting, Terry Holer for bowling with Dan Dixon scooping the Players Player Award.

The JP Whiltshore Non-Players Award went to Hance, while Parsons received the Roly Hill Clubmans Award and Ian Wisniewski picked up the Chairman’s Award.

On the previous evening, the junior awards were presented to a packed house at Cleeve CC where Gloucestershire cricketer and ex-Cleeve junior player, Chris Dent presented awards.