Cleeve denied close finish as Clevedon friendly abandoned

Published: 1:00 PM April 12, 2021

James Cole took three wickets for Cleeve in their friendly at Clevedon - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve saw their friendly at Clevedon abandoned with a close finish in prospect at Dial Hill on Saturday.

Sent into the field on a cold day, they saw Clevedon's openers put on 56 before Ben Williams removed Marc Jenkins for 24.

Ben Miller went unrewarded at the other end, while Alex Grubb also bowled well without success.

Spinner James Cole showed great control in his eight-over spell to claim three for 29, wit Dan Jones (1-28) and Sam Williams (1-36) also getting in on the act in their four-over stints.

Tom Birt went wicketless in his six overs, before Miller (1-54) and Williams (3-39) returned late on as Clevedon closed their 40 overs on 253 for nine.

Cole and Sam Williams made a good start in reply, before Cole fell to a diving catch for 15.

James Ball scored just a single as Cleeve slipped to 26 for two, but Birt helped add 55 for the third wicket before Williams (24) played on.

Dan Jones hit a quickfire 18, including a six onto the pavilion roof, before Birt was trapped leg before for 39.

And although Charlie Grubb nudged a single off his first ball, it proved to be the last one of the match as the heavens opened and the match was called off with Cleeve 115 for four from 18.4 overs.

Cleeve are due to visit Hambrook for another friendly on Sunday, hoping for improved weather.