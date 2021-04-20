Cleeve claim friendly win at Hambrook
Cleeve claimed a 48-run win over Hambrook in their final friendly outing ahead of the 2021 league season.
On a warm day at Whitehall Common, they were put into bat and saw James Cole (18) and Sam Williams (16) combine for seven boundaries.
Dan Jones (5) and Ben Miller (4) fell cheaply, before debutant Oli Harrison dug in for a well-worked 29.
Connor Hance (14) and Ellis Turner (18 not out) also made double figures, as Alex Nichols (5), Max Viney (9), Alfie Parsons (3) and captain Tom Carpenter (6) succumbed, with the hosts bowling 24 wides in a total of 30 extras as Cleeve closed on 157 in the 37th over.
Miller sent both Hambrook openers packing and finished with 2-32 from his eight overs, as young Viney shared the early load and took 1-28 in four overs.
Jones (1-10) bowled a tight six-over spell, while right-arm spinner Cole (3-21) impressed once again as Hance (3-10) finished as the pick of the attack.
Good bowling lines saw five batsmen bowled and two others trapped leg before, with only six wides conceded by the visitors.
Jones, Miller and Williams all took catches as Hambrook were dismissed for 109 in 27 overs.
Unless Cleeve can find further friendly opposition for the next two weekends, the first team will return to action on May 1 to host Almondsbury in their league opener.