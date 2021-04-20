News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Cleeve claim friendly win at Hambrook

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM April 20, 2021   
Connor Hance took three wickets for Cleeve against Hambrook

Connor Hance took three wickets for Cleeve against Hambrook - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve claimed a 48-run win over Hambrook in their final friendly outing ahead of the 2021 league season.

On a warm day at Whitehall Common, they were put into bat and saw James Cole (18) and Sam Williams (16) combine for seven boundaries.

Dan Jones (5) and Ben Miller (4) fell cheaply, before debutant Oli Harrison dug in for a well-worked 29.

Connor Hance (14) and Ellis Turner (18 not out) also made double figures, as Alex Nichols (5), Max Viney (9), Alfie Parsons (3) and captain Tom Carpenter (6) succumbed, with the hosts bowling 24 wides in a total of 30 extras as Cleeve closed on 157 in the 37th over.

Miller sent both Hambrook openers packing and finished with 2-32 from his eight overs, as young Viney shared the early load and took 1-28 in four overs.

You may also want to watch:

Jones (1-10) bowled a tight six-over spell, while right-arm spinner Cole (3-21) impressed once again as Hance (3-10) finished as the pick of the attack.

Good bowling lines saw five batsmen bowled and two others trapped leg before, with only six wides conceded by the visitors.

Most Read

  1. 1 £350k funds for North Somerset projects opens
  2. 2 Nailsea Bowls Club captains open season in usual style
  3. 3 New school to open in Yatton later this year
  1. 4 Events in Weston and beyond to look forward to this summer
  2. 5 How to order free Covid home tests
  3. 6 Group protests against new police and crime bill
  4. 7 Cycling routes added to Nailsea Charity Walks fundraiser
  5. 8 Restaurateur pledges to raise £5k for cinema
  6. 9 Rotary thanks shoppers for foodbank donations in lockdowns
  7. 10 Barclays to close North Somerset branches

Jones, Miller and Williams all took catches as Hambrook were dismissed for 109 in 27 overs.

Unless Cleeve can find further friendly opposition for the next two weekends, the first team will return to action on May 1 to host Almondsbury in their league opener.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Baytree School expansion plans

Special school expansion progress

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Ashton and Backwell's Stuart Jones during their pre-season friendly

Jones "proud" of what he achieved with Ashton & Backwell United

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Portishead High Street in May 2020.

Retail

Celebrations after non-essential shops and pubs reopen in North Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
POLICE IMAGE

Man charged with two counts of attempted murder

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus