Cleeve cheer Somerset Intermediate Cup win over Chew Magna

Cleeve claimed a 50-run win over Chew Magna in their Somerset Intermediate Cup tie in midweek.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, they saw opener Glenn Lewin depart after being bowled for nine with the total on 19.

A 24-run stand followed before Cleeve's other opener Mitch Want was bowled having scored 29 off just 16 balls.

Dan Jones (5) and Connor Hance (0) were also bowled, before Joe Hance (32) and Andy Barnsley shared a 64-run partnership.

Barnsley went on to score 56, with Max Viney out caught for six, as Tom Birt (5*) and captain Tom Carpenter (2*) were left unbeaten in their 163-7 total.

Barnsley removed Chew's opening batter in the third over, knocking the leg stump out of the ground to leave them 14-1.

And wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as the run rate climbed, with Barnsey picking up a second scalp as Joe and Connor Hance also nabbed braces.

Josh Carpenter got in on the act with a wicket and a catch, as Barnsley and Alfie Parsons also pounced chances and Tom Carpenter produced a run out.

Chew were 50 runs short of their target with seven wickets down at the end of their 20 overs and Cleeve will now face the winner of Monday's meeting between Cheddar and Clevedon seconds in the second round.