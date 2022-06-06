Frustrating weekend after defeats for Cleeve CC

Kelston Crew in action for Cleeve CC seconds at Long Ashton. - Credit: Cleeve CC

Cleeve endured a frustrating weekend with all three sides failing to win, with the firsts losing by four wickets to Bristol West Indian Phoenix seconds.

Andy Barnsley and Sam Williams made a steady start until Barnsley was caught for 18 in the sixth over at 31-1.

Glenn Lewin nudged the score along with Williams (27) who was also caught at mid-off chasing a wide delivery.

Mitch Want went without troubling the scorers, at 63-3 in the 13th, but another 32 runs were added as Connor Hance joined Lewin (21), who was bowled.

Dan Jones was run out for 16 at 127-5 but James Cole dug in before being adjudged lbw for a top score of 29.

Ben Miller (8) was stumped and Alfie Parsons (7) caught, leaving Josh and Tim Carpenter not out on one apiece as Cleeve posted 178.

Lewin and Barnsley opened Cleeve's bowling with Lewin having Want caught for five at 15-1.

An 82-run stand followed, helped by some missed chances, but Barnsley was unlucky as he kept the run rate tight, completing his eight-over spell for just 22 runs.

Hance conceded 21 runs from his eight overs and Miller 42 from seven, with both ending wicketless. Cole’s second spell brought a wicket from his four overs from a Williams catch in the deep at mid-wicket.

Want was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets and Hance and Jones brought some cheer towards the end but Cleeve lost in the 38th over.

Cleeve return to action this Saturday at Chew Magna.

The seconds fell to a 38-run loss at Long Ashton seconds as Cam Elswood and Jack Spiers bowled without success.

Alex Soch struck with help from a George Parsons’ catch but a stand of 127 followed as Phil Gostlin, George Parsons and Kelston Crew were all unsuccessful.

Terry Horler broke the partnership, then picked up two more wickets to finish with 3-62 from six overs.

Mark Jones’s off-spin brought two more wickets, lbw and another Parsons catch, as Long Ashton reached 249-6 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Parsons was caught at 7-1 before Gostlin added 19 with Crew.

Jones was lbw at 31-3 before Dan Dixon hit a measured 44 in a 95-run stand with Crew who passed his half century for the third time this season to leave Cleeve at 126-4.

Ellis Turner was run out before Soch was stumped leaving veterans Carey Elswood (two) and Crew (96) unbeaten as Cleeve posted 211-6.

A Cleeve Development XI hosted Hambrook on Sunday and were 80-6 off 23 overs before the rain came and ended the match.