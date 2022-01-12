Cleeve Cricket Club set up preparations for 2022 season

Cleeve CC will hold their first indoor session for the juniors on January 23 at The Downs School in Wraxall. - Credit: Nick Page. Hayman.

A local cricket club have announced their plans for the upcoming season.

Cleeve Cricket Club will begin their preparation for the new campaign with indoor nets at The Downs School in Wraxall.

At £2 per person per session, which will be held every Sunday from January to April.

The senior nets will be in action from January 30 to March 27, with all sessions between 5pm and 6pm.

While the junior nets, for teams from under-11s to under-15s, will be held between January 23 and April 10, all sessions between 3pm and 4pm.

Cleeve have two adult Saturday sides who play in the Bristol & District League and operate Sunday friendly fixtures.

At junior level, the club will hold All Stars for five to eight-year-old boys and girls on Friday evenings when the season gets underway in May as well as under-11s, 13s and 15s teams.

There is plenty of spaces for the under 11s as many of last year’s squad have moved up through the ranks, with Cleeve welcoming boys and girls of all ages and abilities.

All coaches are DBS checked and many of their coaches have or are undergoing their coaches’ qualifications.



For details, email cleevecc@yahoo.com, follow them on social media @CleeveCC or see their website https://cleeve.play-cricket.com/home.