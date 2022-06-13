Cleeve CC return to winning ways with impressive win at Chew Manga

Cleeve returned to winning ways with an eight-wicket win at Chew Manga on Saturday.

After their four-wicket defeat against Bristol West Indian Phoenix seconds, Cleeve won the toss and decided to bowl.

Cam Elswood, 15, opened the bowling on debut and removed Chew opening batsman Steve Ive, closely followed by Billy Barter being bowled by Andy Barnsley.

David Lawrence made 36 before being caught on the boundary by Sam Williams, off the bowling of James Cole, with the hosts reaching 100-3.

Chew crawled to 165 all out with three balls to spare, thanks to two more wickets from Cole from Alfie Parsons and one from Glenn Lewin.

Barnsley and Sam Williams opened the batting for Cleeve who reached 42 before Barnsley was caught for 15.

Experienced left-hander Phil Gostlin steadied the ship before being caught and Lewin joined Williams in a match-winning partnership of 101 to seal the win in only 25.4 overs.

Williams finished 76 not out from 62 balls, with Lewin 50 not out from 54 deliveries.

Next Saturday Cleeve host Bishoptston seconds, after a Bristol & District KO Cup game against Shirehampton on Wednesday.

The seconds fell to their fifth defeat in a row after losing by 23 runs against University of Bristol Staff Cricket Club.

The visitors won the toss and batted but Tom Redding opened the bowling and conceded only 16 runs from eight overs, prior to Andy Martin claiming the first wicket.

University of Bristol then lost two quick wickets through a run out from captain George Parsons, and the introduction of Terry Horler into the attack.

Horler dismissed opener Peter Iveson short of a half century on 44 and claimed two more wickets but Alistair Brearley (88 not out) made the stand for the visitors, alongside Max Duffen (22 not out) as they posted 203-5.

Cleeve looked for a big reply, with veteran duo Carey Elswood (10) and Kelston Crew (11) opening as visiting captain Joe Asplet led from the front, bowling five overs alongside Billy Cotton.

Both Cleeve openers departed after reaching double figures to leave the hosts 23-2 and University Staff claimed two more quick wickets before Mark Jones (24) stabilised things alongside Parsons who departed for 40.

More tight bowling by Al Flint and Suresh Moorthy left Cleeve up against it, but Andrew Martin (36 not out) and Alex Soch (18 not out) were unbeaten as the hosts finished second best ahead of next week’s visit to Stapleton.