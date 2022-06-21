Cleeve battle weather to beat Bishopston seconds

Cleeve CC battled the weather to beat Bishopston seconds by 71 runs in a close fought encounter at King George V Playing Fields on Saturday.

Dark windy skies, following a damp morning, greeted the players as Bishopston elected to field first, knowing Duckworth Lewis may come into play later that day.

Connor Hance and Sam Williams opened the Cleeve innings with Williams first to depart nudging ball off his pads to be caught a short fine leg for seven with Cleeve at 24 for 1 at the start of the fifth over.

Hance was next, bowled for 13, Tom Birt was run out and Glenn Lewin caught and bowled, both with 17 to their names and then Mitch Want bowled for 13 and Cleeve at 84 for five in the 16th over.

James Cole and Dan Jones looked to dig in and drag Cleeve to a defendable total and played calmly building a partnership of 58 before Cole was bowled for 26 with Cleeve at 142 for 6.

Ben Miller joined Jones adding a further 22 runs before Jones was snaffled caught and bowled for a fine 32.

Miller and Alfie Parsons picked up the Cleeve batten with a further 45 run partnership as Miller was dismissed for 37, leaving captain Tom Carpenter and Parsons the not out batsmen on two and 16, Cleeve posting 218 for 8 at the tea.

As the skies darkened, Cleeve’s pace men Miller (five overs for 21 runs) and Lewin (six overs two for 19) bowled well with Lewin striking in just his second over with wickets in consecutive balls LBW and a Parsons catch saw Bishopston at 17 for 2.

After a short rain break, the target was adjusted to 164 from 30 overs with the resumption bringing two wickets for off-spinner Cole from five overs for 24 from catches by Jones and Tom Carpenter.

Hance bowled tidily for his four overs for 23 and Want completed just one ball of the 20th over before the rain set in and the game ended leaving Cleeve winners by 71 runs and a move up the table to second Bristol & District’s Division Two, 10 points behind leaders Hambrook.

This evening sees the return of cup action as Cleeve travel to Cheddar for the next round of the Somerset Cup before returning to league action this Saturday at Portishead.