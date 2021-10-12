Clapton-in-Gordano in seventh heaven after Tyler Davis hat-trick seals big win

Published: 11:00 AM October 12, 2021

All smiles for Clapton-in-Gordano as they wear their Prime Molasses sponsored shirts. - Credit: Clapton-in-Gordano AFC

Clapton-in-Gordano recorded a resounding 7-0 victory against Yatton & Cleeve A last Saturday.

Tyler Davis continued his hot scoring streak with a quick fire first-half hat-trick, as well as hitting the frame of the goal as early as the first minute.

Tim Brown got on the score sheet after missing a number of games due to work commitments.

Next to get in on the scoring was Mitch Simmons, known for his erratic shooting, he has now honed his shooting and has got two from his last two games.

Left-back Luke Shaddick pushed forward at all opportunities and his work rate was rewarded with a goal at the back post from a Mitch Simmons cross.

You may also want to watch:

The final goal of the game came from Adam Buckley. He was released by lofted pass from Jordan Pooley, and he delicately lobbed the advancing keeper from the edge of the box.

The club would like to thank local Clevedon company - Prime Molasses - for sponsoring the new away kit.