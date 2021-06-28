News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Clapton in Gordano FC: Rob Sharp hired as new manager

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM June 28, 2021   
All smiles for Clapton in Gordano as they pose for the camera.

Rob Sharp has agreed to take over as Clapton-In-Gordano manager for the forthcoming season, taking over the solid foundations set by predecessor Reece Morrell who has stepped down to concentrate on playing.

Sharp brings a wealth of experience from his playing days, is driven to win and will expect the same from the squad.

The club are also currently looking for a goalkeeper to join their ranks as they look to push for the Weston & District League Division One title again.

“I am really excited to come on board and start working with the squad,” Sharp said.

“The foundations are in place for us to build on and challenge for titles. I genuinely cannot wait to get started.”

Anyone interested in joining the club, can get in contact with Sharp on 07538 645141 or chairman Ross Calderwood on 07837 555172.

