Clapton in Gordano net win over Nailsea rivals

Published: 1:00 PM January 4, 2021

Clapton in Gordano got 2021 off to a winning start with a 3-2 victory over Nailsea United.

Needing three points at Grove Sports Centre to keep a title bid on track, they took the lead as Charlie Chipperfield forced a defender to put the ball into his own net.

Clapton were pegged back when a cross wasn’t cleared and Rob Brown fired home, but they regained the lead in the second half when Tim Brown found Scott Collier at the far post to net his first goal for the club with a superb diving header.

Matt Cotton then got into the box and forced a Nailsea defender to concede a penalty, which was confidently converted by Adam Buckley.

The Nailsea goalkeeper was shown a yellow card after a foul on Buckley soon after, but his side cut the gap to one thanks to a close-range finish from Jack Smith.

Pitch conditions made it difficult for either side to produce much good football, but Clapton held on for the points in front of a good crowd.