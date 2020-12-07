Published: 1:30 PM December 7, 2020

North Somerset Tennis Academy have announced the dates for their Christmas camps later this month.

They promise to teach youngsters new skills, from tennis drills to team events, while also having lots of fun.

And the camps, which are held at Clevedon Seafront Tennis Courts on Elton Road, cost just £12 each, running from 9am until midday.

The camps take place on Monday December 21, Tuesday December 22, Wednesday December 23 and Tuesday December 29 and anyone wishing to book a place for their child should contact head coach Stuart Bannerman.

Email stuart@n-somersettennis.com or call 07593 456869.