Cheddar and Portishead Town involved in six-goal thriller

There was nothing to separate Cheddar and Portishead Town as both sides played out a six-goal thriller last Saturday.

At least 20 goals have found the net in the last four outings at Bowdens Park and from the first whistle, it was evident to the neural observer that the game would yield a hatful of goals.

Kris Bell went close after seven minutes when he burst through the middle of the park hitting a stunning 20-yard piledriver that cannoned off the crossbar.

Portishead were grateful for a further let off when Oli Hucker’s close range shot on target crashed off the upright.

Not to be out-done, the visitors were back in the action on ten minutes, Lewis Wheatcroft hitting a skimming shot just wide of the right-hand post as the game continued at pace.

The game remained goalless until the 32nd minute, then bang, crash, wallop the next five minutes had the spectators leaping from their seats as the game took a dramatic upturn.

Cheddar's stand-in captain Chris Coombs picking up a loose ball from all of 40-yards from goal sending in a screeching volley crashing into the roof of the net past goalkeeper George Shanks-Boon’s flailing hands.

Cheddar and Portishead Town put on an entertaining game at Bowdens Park. - Credit: Alan Cooper

Four minutes later, however, and the visitors had levelled, the strong running Hamish Hurst finding Joe Fitzgerald in a central area, the striker toe poking his effort towards goal and although Kieran Webster got his hands to the ball, the big goalkeeper somehow allowed the ball to squirm under his body and into the net.

The Cheesemen scored again a minute later, Joe Woodley connecting brilliantly with Jordan Yeo’s corner, outjumping the visitors defence to send his header into the corner of the net to restore the host’s lead.

Josh Honey then nipped in to prod the ball over the line for the equaliser.

The game was turned on its head on 63 minutes however as the further goal, that the visitors had threatened, came about.

Again the hosts failed to clear their lines and this time alert striker Fitzgerald made no mistake from 12 yards to put his side into the ascendancy.

Steven Holland, Ethan Reed, and then new signing Savier Blazquez were introduced to liven up proceedings. And as if by magic, fortunes began to swing in favour of the hosts.

Forcing the pace of the game, continuing to make himself unrelentingly available, Yeo’s perfectly flighted corner was met brilliantly at the near post by Woodley to end the game at 3-3.