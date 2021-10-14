Cemlyn-Jones named in Great Britain's Artistic World Championship squad

Published: 9:00 AM October 14, 2021

Joe Cemlyn-Jones have been named in the Great Britain men’s team for this month’s Artistic World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

For Cemlyn-Jones, it will mark his debut at a major championship, which will take place from October 18 to 24.

Joining him in the six-strong men’s team are 2018 European floor champion Dom Cunningham, four-time European medallist Courtney Tulloch, current British all-around champion Joshua Nathan, 2016 Olympian Brinn Bevan along with another major championship debutant in Hayden Skinner.

The 22-year-old added to his growing reputation at the British Championships after walking away with a total of four individual medals to further impress the selectors and enhance his prospects.

The former Gordano School pupil was second only to Joshua Nathan in the all-around, bagged silver behind Brinn on parallel bars while was also second on rings and third on the floor.

“It’s going to be my first senior major out in Japan and it’s going to be absolutely crazy,” said Cemlyn-Jones.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be selected, for sure. I’m just going to soak up all the atmosphere and the energy and the experience and just really embrace it.”

It will be the first time the World Championships have taken place since October 2019 in Stuttgart – where Britain’s Max Whitlock MBE and Joe Fraser won the pommel horse and parallel bars titles respectively. Becky Downie won uneven bars silver and Ellie Downie bronze on vault.

Multiple major championship medal winner Becky Downie is named in the women’s team alongside experienced duo Georgia-Mae Fenton and the returning Claudia Fragapane, with Ruby Stacey selected for her first major championship.

British Gymnastics Performance Director James Thomas said: “We’re excited to announce this team and see our fantastic British artistic gymnasts compete on the world stage again. The line-up shows a great mix of experienced world class gymnasts with new faces who are ready to make their mark. We’re confident that we’ll see some very special performances and memorable moments for gymnastics fans to enjoy.

“With an unprecedented competition calendar brought about through the delayed Olympic Games it is great to be able to showcase our depth of talent across the men’s and women’s programmes with the outstanding gymnasts chosen for this World Championships. British Gymnastics will be doing everything we can to support the gymnasts and create an environment for them to excel.”