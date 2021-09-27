Caitlin Meredith puts in five-star performance to give Clevedon opening day win
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Caitlin Meredith scored five times as she helped Clevedon Ladies hockey club open their Brunel 2 campaign with a 7-3 won over local rivals North Somerset seconds at Clevedon School on Saturday.
Ashlee Carter found Lucy Pratt on the right wing, taking the ball at speed into the D and firing home to give Clevedon the lead.
Buoyed by this success, Clevedon mounted a sustained period of pressure, Ellen Armstrong raiding down the left causing the visiting defence all sorts of problems, then Caitlin Meredith hit a purple patch notching up five beautifully taken goals to put the home side 6-0 up.
Late in the opening half the visitors forced a string of short corners and eventually converted to make the half time score 6-1.
After the break the visitors re-grouped came out determined to make a game of it and they stormed into the attack and reduced the arears to 6-3.
You may also want to watch:
Clevedon's Helen LeFevre slotted the ball home to make the final score 7-3.
Most Read
- 1 Town centre retirement complex to become apartments
- 2 Baby Etta is first to be born at Clevedon MIU
- 3 Village bar open again and wants people to help keep it running
- 4 Scholarship competition worth thousands of pounds launched to find area's next stars
- 5 Nailsea preschool leader retires after 33 years
- 6 WIN: Tickets to latest James Bond film
- 7 Yatton Colts fall to narrow defeat in season opener at North Bristol Colts
- 8 Flooded school set to reopen this week
- 9 Plans for 60 homes in village rejected after 800 objections
- 10 Santas on the Run to take place at Ashton Court