Caitlin Meredith puts in five-star performance to give Clevedon opening day win

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:55 PM September 27, 2021   
Clevedon Ladies open season with impressive win over North Somerset seconds.

Clevedon Ladies Hockey Club open new season with impressive win over North Somerset seconds. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Caitlin Meredith scored five times as she helped Clevedon Ladies hockey club open their Brunel 2 campaign with a 7-3 won over local rivals North Somerset seconds at Clevedon School on Saturday.

Ashlee Carter found Lucy Pratt on the right wing, taking the ball at speed into the D and firing home to give Clevedon the lead.

Buoyed by this success, Clevedon mounted a sustained period of pressure, Ellen Armstrong  raiding down the left causing the visiting defence all sorts of problems, then Caitlin Meredith hit a purple patch notching up five beautifully taken goals to put the home side 6-0 up.

Late in the opening half the visitors forced a string of short corners and eventually converted to make the half time score 6-1.

After the break the visitors re-grouped came out determined to make a game of it and they stormed into the attack and reduced the arears to 6-3.

Clevedon's Helen LeFevre slotted the ball home to make the final score 7-3.

