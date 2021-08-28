Clevedon claim point from deserved draw at Cadbury Heath

Published: 5:04 PM August 28, 2021

Clevedon Town and Cadbury Heath battled to a 2-2 draw for the second time in three weeks in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

Both teams looked more comfortable going forward than defending and produced an open game, with a draw the right result.

Clevedon welcomed back Syd Camper after his honeymoon and made a decent start but early crosses from Alex Kemsley, Morgan Davies and Archie Ferris all came to nothing.

Then after 10 minutes keeper Harley Wilkinson was slow off his line and Dean Preddie, a constant menace for the hosts, just failed to get a touch. The same players were soon in action again as Preddie broke on the left and was thwarted by a good save from the keeper.

Clevedon Town's Callum Kingdon in aerial action at Cadbury Heath - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Another long pass put Preddie in once more and as the ball was cleared Sam Iles picked up a nasty head injury, but after lengthy treatment and heavily bandaged he was able to return to the action.

Then on 22 minutes disaster struck for Clevedon when Wilkinson failed to control the ball in the area and Preddie was left with an empty net to give the home side the lead.

Clevedon responded well and Ethan Feltham created space for himself for a shot which fizzed just wide, while a good ball from skipper Callum Kingdon sent Ferris through but Heath’s Korey Pring and keeper Jordan Schofield tidied up at the back and Feltham headed a Kemsley cross just wide.

Wilkinson caught an attempted chip by Harry Goldstone and Kingdon was alert to cut out the danger when Town gave the ball away in midfield.

On 41 minutes it took Heath skipper Ash Kendal and keeper Schofield to stop Ferris and then deep into first half injury time a handball just outside the box gave Town a lifeline which Feltham grabbed as he curled a superb free kick into the top corner of the net to level.

Sam Iles in action for Clevedon Town at Cadbury Heath - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon switched things round for the second half replacing the still groggy Iles and Sam Hedges with Glen Hayer and Freddie King and the game continued to swing from end to end.

A Dan Winstone shot rebounded to the dangerous Preddie and Wilkinson got down to make a good save, then a foray upfield by Kingdon saw him brought down just outside the area, but the resulting free kick was well cleared by Pring.

When Heath regained the lead on 69 minutes, it was Preddie once again as a shot by Zayd Mohammed was pushed round the post by Wilkinson and Heath caught Clevedon out with a quick short corner that Preddie volleyed in off the post.

Heath seemed content with their lead and in the last 10 minutes Clevedon surged forward looking for an equaliser.

Alex Camm was blocked, Feltham just failed to get a toe to Camper’s through ball, King set up Feltham, but his shot was off target and as the game went into the 89th minute it looked as if Heath would hold out.

Then Clevedon produced the equaliser out of nothing as Kingdon won a tackle on halfway and ball broke to Ferris who was well blocked, but able to poke the ball through to Feltham in space who joyfully smashed the ball low into the net.

There was still time for another chance for Feltham and for Ferris to set up King to shoot just wide as it ended all square.

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Heywood, Iles (Hayer 46), Kingdon, Hedges (King 46), Camper, Davies, Camm, Ferris, Feltham, Kemsley. Unused subs: Pitt, Nicholson, Yarde.