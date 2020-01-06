Advanced search

Tennis: Busy end to 2019 for Clevedon LTC

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 January 2020

Olivia Wellings with the Nathan Edwards Cup at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club

Olivia Wellings with the Nathan Edwards Cup at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club

Archant

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club had a busy end to 2019 with tournaments, Christmas parties and another junior championships.

Olivia Wellings claimed the Nathan Edwards Cup after winning the junior singles tournament, the final junior event of the year.

And a new spring term coaching programme began on January 6, with technical and tactical advice to help players improve their game and enjoyment of the sport at the Princes Road club.

The club aims to promote playing tennis and encourage more juniors and adults of all standards.

Clevedon are also always looking for new junior recruits of all ages and application forms can be downloaded from their website for membership and available courses. See clubspark.lta.org.uk/ClevedonLawnTennisClub.

If interested in seeing what they have to offer, you can either visit the club or its website or email clevedonltc@gmail.com.

