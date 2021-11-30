Bunrham United return to winning ways against Wrington Redhill

George Fake scored the opener for Wrington Redhill before Burham United came back to win 3-1. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Burnham United ended their four-match losing run with a 3-1 win against Wrington Redhill on Saturday.

Following last weeks excellent performance against Wells City, the Redkins, who played into a gale force wind, started brightly and took an early lead.

George Fake picked up a superb through ball from Dan Ferguson and calmly slotting the ball past keeper Ashley Harrison.

Despite this early breakthrough, for the next 70 minutes the team was second to every ball and could not keep possession of the ball with many unforced stray passes being gifted to their hosts.

This allowed Burnham to take full control of the game and equalised from Cameron Birch.

Lewis Hamburg gave Burnham the lead from a free-kick from the edge of the area after James Williams could parry his effort into the bottom corner.

Russell Holley bundled over in the second-half to seal the win.

Wrington Redhill return to action this Saturday in their Cup fixture against Wells City Reserves at The Recreation Field with a 2pm kick off. Burnham, however, host Staplegrove Reserves.