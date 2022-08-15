Portishead Town silence Telephones to take over at top of table

Portishead Town maintained their excellent start to the season to come from behind and beat Bristol Telephones to sit top of the Toolstation Western League Division One table.

There was little between the sides in the early exchanges, with neither creating any clear chances before Telephones took the lead on 12 minutes.

After a free-kick inside their own half, the hosts produced three passes to play their striker in for a cool finish.

But Posset hit back just two minutes later to level as Calum Townsend timed his run to perfection to run onto a ball over the top and lob keeper Jamie Powell.

Buoyed by their equaliser, the visitors pushed for a second and saw captain Kye Mountford's free-kick deflect off a defender and go just over.

After a drinks break midway through the first half, Posset continued to cause problems as youngster Charlie Williams was released on the left and was brought down by Powell, who was booked.

Nothing came from the free-kick but Robbie Cox saw a good ball into the box soon after to pick out Townsend, who was denied by a smart save.

The second half followed a similar pattern as both teams struggled to create clear openings in oppressive heat, but Posset took the lead when Josh Honey, playing in an unfamiliar left-back role, moved forward and fired a stunning shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

Telephones almost forced an equaliser when a slick passing move sent their striker through but George Shanks-Boon made a fantastic save to keep Town in front.

Tempers began to fray late on, with players from both sides picking up bookings after a tackle on a Town player led to a melee in the visitors' box.

But Posset took the points and director of football James Hughes said: "It was a hard-fought win. Both teams put in a great shift to work as hard as they did and perform in 35-degree heat.

"Over the years, we've grown in character and replying instantly after going 1-0 down, plus going on to grab a winner from our full-back, is testament to the team's attitude that helped earn the win against a resilient Telephones team."

After four wins and a draw, Town host Longwell Green Sports on Tuesday and visit Almondsbury a week later (August 23, 7.45pm).

Portishead Town: Shanks-Boon, Carter, Honey, Mountford, Nichols, Hurst, Lloyd, Cox, Townsend, Wakefield, Williams. Subs: Fitzgerald, Sosnicki, Hebblethwaite, Hughes, Hewitt.







