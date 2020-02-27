Local karate academy lends hand with large donation to Cerebral Palsy Sport charity

Bristol Karate academy present the cheque of £1,000 to Thomas Stamp of Cerebral Palsy Sport. Archant

A local karate academy has donated £1,000 to the charity Cerebral Palsy Sport, writes Josh Thomas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Stamp talks to members of Bristol Karate Academy. Thomas Stamp talks to members of Bristol Karate Academy.

Bristol Karate Academy members raised the money through a combination of events, raffles and other donations and handed the cheque to young ambassaor Thomas Stamp.

Stamp, who took part in BBC Children In Need's Rickshaw Challenge last year, is a T35 sprinter from South Gloucestershire Athletics Club and is a regular medalist at Cerebral Palsy Sport athletic events.

Stamp shared with Academy members some of his own personal experiences and about the great work of Cerebral Palsy Sport before being given a quick karate demonstration by some of the members of Bristol Karate Academy.

Stamp revealed how just before the Barcelona World Games, he was assaulted as he shared his story of determintion and grit.

"I didn't know whether I would be able to compete in Barcelona, but I didn't give up, I just kept on going," he said.

"When I was there I beat my personal best in the 100 metres and won two silver medals for my country.

"So no matter what life puts in your way, don't ever give up. Always keep on going!"

Academy member Annette Connell nominated the charity and was there to present the cheque with a relative who has the condition.

Alongside her was club member Pip Mannings who has Cerebral Palsy and has been doing karate since 2012.

Bristol Karate Academy - who train in Nailsea, Backwell, Long Ashton and Westbury-on-Trym - have picked a charity or cause to support each year, with over £3,500 raised over the last four appeals.

Academy chief instructor Tim Griffiths added: "We were delighted to have Thomas here with us to share his inspirational stories and were pleased to hand over a good sum of money to Cerebral Palsy Sport too thanks to the generosity of our members and friends, so a big thank you to them."

"In our busy lives it's easy to forget about what goes on outside of our immediate circles and so to hear about and be able to help support such worthy charities as this, it's fantastic.

"We're passionate about karate but also about giving back to the communities that we live and train in."