Bristol Karate Academy move sessions online to help people keep fit during crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 April 2020

Bristol Karate Academy are holding online classes during the coronavirus pandemic

Bristol Karate Academy are holding online classes during the coronavirus pandemic

In light of government advice that all unnecessary social contact should stop during the coronavirus panemic, Bristol Karate Academy moved all their classes online.

Bristol Karate Academy are holding online classes during the coronavirus pandemic

After a successful pilot lesson only 24 hours after the Prime Minister’s announcement, the online classes had around 30 members joining for the first full session the following day.

With the success of moving online, the Academy is now at the forefront of UK Karate’s new movement to online classes, having put on special online seminars with National, European and World Shotokan Karate champions in the last fortnight.

In the Academy’s last face-to-face session, there was a special event with the chief instructor of the Karate Union of Great Britain, Sensei Andy Sherry.

A week later, over 65 members and guests from across the UK and Ireland joined for the Academy’s first ever online guest instructor seminar, taught by former ESKA European champion, Sensei Matt Price.

Bristol Karate Academy held a special online seminar with former British and World champion Sensei John Bruce during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic

It hasn’t stopped there as a similar number of karate exponents come together for a special online class with KUGB Grand Champion, Sensei John Bruce on March 22.

The regularity of karate classes continuing at the same times as they always have run has helped give the membership of over 150 people the consistency that has been missing for many since most schools and businesses closed.

Chief instructor Tim Griffiths said: “We fully endorse the government policy of staying at home and saving lives.

“The health and wellbeing of our members and the communities that we are part of are critical and while government made a clear statement that exercise should still be taken, it was clear that face-to-face classes were not feasible.

“Classes couldn’t continue in schools and village halls but they could continue online. The community spirit of this Karate group is clear when you speak to them. A huge thank you to our members for getting stuck in! We’ve seen a phenomenal response from them all.

“They’ve got over technological stumbling blocks and have been helping each other work out the best way to set up their TVs and home training spaces! It’s been a delight to see.

“This virus won’t beat us. We have a strong community and we’ll stay strong. Bristol Karate Academy are currently exploring the possibility of running bespoke online lessons for those new. If you’re interested in giving online lessons a try, visit bristolkarateacademy.com and send an enquiry.”

