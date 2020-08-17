Nailsea Bowls Club hold familiarisation day

Action from Nailsea Bowls Club (pic Mike West) Archant

Nailsea Bowls Club is inviting people to a taster session to try the sport on Saturday (August 22).

All equipment will be provided, but those attending are asked to wear soft shoes to protect the green.

Qualified bowls coaches will introduce visitors to the game, with Covid-19 precautions in place.

Follow-up taster sessions are being planned for each week of the summer season, with coaching continuing at the club’s full-sized indoor facilities from autumn through winter.

Nailsea Bowls Club prides itself on being friendly and competitive, with some of the best facilities in the county.

The familiarisation day runs from midday until 4pm on Saturday at the club’s Mizzymead Recreation Centre base in Mizzymead Rise, Nailsea, BS48 2JJ.

For more information about the club, visit their Facebook page or email nailseabowlsclub@gmail.com