Nailsea Bowls Club members get competition rolling once again with pairs event

Members are back in action at Nailsea Bowls Club (pic Mike West) Archant

Nailsea Bowls Club members are enjoying competitive action once again, having come out of lockdown.

Having opened for singles play on July 1, on a reduced rink basis to ensure social distancing, and completed two weeks under new Covid-safe conditions, they progressed to pairs play and a new club competition last week.

More than 20 members have signed up and the competition will be played twice a week for three weeks and then into August to find the winning teams.

Those wishing to play socially or in addition to the competition can book rinks on a new online booking system, with the club open seven days a week from 10am–8pm with two-hour slots on three rinks.

Brian Powell, last year’s club champion, and Duncan Edler have been the main driving force to getting back on the green as quickly as possible.

Edler said: “There has been a lot of things to organise and put in place to ensure anyone wanting to play bowls at Nailsea can do so in as safe an environment as possible.”

Powell added: “Whilst we would have liked to have been open sooner than July we have worked closely with the management team at Mizzymead Recreation Centre to ensure things were right before we opened for play.

“This pairs competition is a great chance for us all to enjoy bowls again in a friendly and safe environment.”

Mizzymead Recreation Centre has been able to open for outdoor sports such as bowls and tennis, and is expecting to open fully in early August.

New members are always welcome and anyone wishing to join can contact the club via the Mizzymead website mizzymead.org.uk/clubs or Nailsea’s Facebook page facebook.com/nailseabowls/ or call club secretary Mike Cordwell on 07508 320115.