Advanced search

Nailsea Bowls Club members get competition rolling once again with pairs event

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 July 2020

Members are back in action at Nailsea Bowls Club (pic Mike West)

Members are back in action at Nailsea Bowls Club (pic Mike West)

Archant

Nailsea Bowls Club members are enjoying competitive action once again, having come out of lockdown.

Having opened for singles play on July 1, on a reduced rink basis to ensure social distancing, and completed two weeks under new Covid-safe conditions, they progressed to pairs play and a new club competition last week.

More than 20 members have signed up and the competition will be played twice a week for three weeks and then into August to find the winning teams.

Those wishing to play socially or in addition to the competition can book rinks on a new online booking system, with the club open seven days a week from 10am–8pm with two-hour slots on three rinks.

Brian Powell, last year’s club champion, and Duncan Edler have been the main driving force to getting back on the green as quickly as possible.

Edler said: “There has been a lot of things to organise and put in place to ensure anyone wanting to play bowls at Nailsea can do so in as safe an environment as possible.”

Powell added: “Whilst we would have liked to have been open sooner than July we have worked closely with the management team at Mizzymead Recreation Centre to ensure things were right before we opened for play.

“This pairs competition is a great chance for us all to enjoy bowls again in a friendly and safe environment.”

Mizzymead Recreation Centre has been able to open for outdoor sports such as bowls and tennis, and is expecting to open fully in early August.

New members are always welcome and anyone wishing to join can contact the club via the Mizzymead website mizzymead.org.uk/clubs or Nailsea’s Facebook page facebook.com/nailseabowls/ or call club secretary Mike Cordwell on 07508 320115.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Somerset learn Bob Willis Trophy fixtures

A general view of the Cooper Associates County ground at Taunton (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Nailsea Bowls Club members get competition rolling once again with pairs event

Members are back in action at Nailsea Bowls Club (pic Mike West)

Witness appeal after man dies on motorway near Clevedon

New head coach George says it is ‘really positive time’ to be at Clevedon Rugby Club

Clevedon Rugby Club's Head Coach Nick George. Picture: Clevedon Rugby Club.

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google