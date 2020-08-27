Nailsea Bowls Club enjoy community day

Nailsea Bowls Club held a community day for locals to try their hand at the sport Archant

Nailsea Bowls Club enjoyed a fun community day as locals tried their hand at lawn bowls.

All ages were welcomed by members to roll up for a free taster session, supported by Bowls England.

Adults and children were able to learn the basics as the club provided qualified coaches to pass on instructions on how to hold the bowl, stance and deliver correctly.

Certain Covid protocols were put in place to ensure everyone felt confident and was able to enjoy the event, with visitors also given a tour of the facilities at the Mizzymead Recreation Centre, with refreshments served in the bar area.

Organising club member Duncan Edler said: “We are very pleased with both the numbers that turned up on the day and the numbers that have said they want to attend our follow-up taster/coaching sessions to be run every week throughout the rest of the summer season.”

Nailsea Bowls Club are running further sessions on Monday and Wednesday throughout the rest of summer.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to visit their facebook page for more details or email nailseabowlsclub@gmail.com.