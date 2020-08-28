Commonwealth Gold Medalist and World Indoor and Outdoor Bowls Champion Bryant dies aged 88

David Bryant joined Clevedon Bowls Club at the age of 16 following on from his father - Reginald Bryant - and his grandfather, who was a founding member of the club, footsteps.

David Bryant, the winner of five Commonwealth gold medals, 11 World Outdoor Bowls Championship medals and nine titles at the World Indoor Championships, has died at the age of 88.

David Bryant at Clevedon Bowling Club. David Bryant at Clevedon Bowling Club.

Regarded by many as the greatest lawn bowler of all times, Bryant, who was born in Clevedon, was awarded an MBE in 1969 and then a CBE in 1980 for his services to the sport.

Bryant, who was renowned for using a tobacco pipe whilst playing, won the first of his five gold medals in the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia, where he won both the singles and fours.

He then added further singles golds in 1970, 1974 and 1978.

He formed a formidable partnership with Tony Allcock, as the pair won six world indoor pairs titles together.

David Bryant presents TriplesLadies cup to chris Wilcock, Ann King and Kate Herbison. David Bryant presents TriplesLadies cup to chris Wilcock, Ann King and Kate Herbison.

He also helped his county, Somerset, win the Middleton Cup a number of times and was crowned National Champion on a further 16 occasions.

David Tucker, Bowls England Board Chair, said: “David was an icon for many decades, whose name was synonymous with our sport.”

Tucker added: “He was well-respected by all who knew him. I was fortunate to compete against David on the green on many occasions, often coming on the wrong end of the scoreline, but a match against him was always a pleasure and includes many memories that I will never forget.

“My thoughts are with David’s family and friends at this time.”