North Somerset Times > Sport

Blue Flame enjoy successful run chase against CPS

Lee Power

Published: 1:48 PM August 8, 2022
Cricket ball outfield

A cricket ball lies in the outfield - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Blue Flame claimed a six-wicket win over CPS on a beautiful summer day at the weekend.

The Grove outfield was quick and the pitch even faster, with CPS posting 192-6 on a difficult day for bowlers.

Rich Poole (1-21) produced his usual strong line and nagging length for Blue Flame, as Ben Pinkney (2-40) and Charlie Bircham Davies (1-26) gave good support along with Nat, Lois and Vinnie Pinkney.

And despite the daunting target, Jack Smith hit a six and eight fours on his way to retiring out for 50 in reply, while opening partner Ellis Turner struck seven boundaries and fell two runs short of a half-century.

Nat Pinkney added a swift 48, clearing the boundary four times and adding four fours before being trapped lbw, before Bircham Davies (21 not out) and Ben Pinkney (three not out) completed the successful run chase for Blue Flame.

