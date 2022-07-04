News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Blue Flame keep Venturers at bay

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:03 PM July 4, 2022
A cricket ball lies in the outfield

A cricket ball lies in the outfield - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Blue Flame completed a comfortable 38-run win over a very competitive Venturers team in their latest outing at the weekend.

They lost Kelston Crew for a duck, but Gaz Phippen hit six fours and put on 52 with Ben Pinkney before being run out.

Chris Smoldon (1), John Pinkney (11) and Lois Pinkney (4) then fell in quick succession, but captain Paul Bryant helped steady the ship.

Bryant hit a six and four fours in his 31, with Ben Pinkney finally out for 84 after smacking four big sixes and seven fours.

Flame closed on 193-7 and Venturers started slowly in reply and had reached only 55-1 by the midway point of their innings as Rich Poole (0-22) and Josh Smoldon (0-19) kept things tight.

Vinnie Pinkney (2-38) and dad John (1-24) bowled in tandem to great effect, with Ellis Turner (0-24) and Lois Pinkney (0-16) also impressing as Venturers came up short on 155-4.

North Somerset News

Don't Miss

Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in

Covid cases rise: 1-in-30 estimated to be positive

Paul Jones

person
Portishead Lawn Tennis Club courts

Media

Portishead Tennis Club to host open day on new courts

Carrington Walker

person
Abandoned Portishead rail line.

Funding and inflation behind concerns over Portishead rail project

Paul Jones

person
Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Data

Census 2022: North Somerset's population grows by 7pc since 2011

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon