Blue Flame keep Venturers at bay

Blue Flame completed a comfortable 38-run win over a very competitive Venturers team in their latest outing at the weekend.

They lost Kelston Crew for a duck, but Gaz Phippen hit six fours and put on 52 with Ben Pinkney before being run out.

Chris Smoldon (1), John Pinkney (11) and Lois Pinkney (4) then fell in quick succession, but captain Paul Bryant helped steady the ship.

Bryant hit a six and four fours in his 31, with Ben Pinkney finally out for 84 after smacking four big sixes and seven fours.

Flame closed on 193-7 and Venturers started slowly in reply and had reached only 55-1 by the midway point of their innings as Rich Poole (0-22) and Josh Smoldon (0-19) kept things tight.

Vinnie Pinkney (2-38) and dad John (1-24) bowled in tandem to great effect, with Ellis Turner (0-24) and Lois Pinkney (0-16) also impressing as Venturers came up short on 155-4.