Bell 'delighted' to have made Bristol City debut

Published: 5:24 PM December 7, 2020

Sam Bell in action for Clevedon during their match with Hallen in April 2019. - Credit: www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Bristol City's Sam Bell said he was “delighted” to have made his debut against Birmingham City.

The former Clevedon Town and Nailsea United forward was introduced for the last 10 minutes by head coach Dean Holden with The Robins 1-0 down, following Harlee Dean’s header.

And Bell follows current Seasiders manager and father Micky in playing for City, after the former defender scored 38 goals in 341 games between 1997 and 2005.

“I found out (Friday) that I would be in the squad," he told Robins TV.

“Paul Simpson told me after training that I would be involved in the squad and I’ve been looking forward to it.

“We got a choice of three numbers after training and when Scotty said 33 I thought it was a good little follow-on from my dad playing here."

The number 33 is synonymous with Micky after he wore the number three shirt during his City playing days.

And despite Clevedon hosting Bitton in the FA Vase, Micky was at Ashton Gate watching his son.

“My dad was sat in the Atyeo Stand as part of the ball squad and I’m glad to have had him here to see me make my debut,” the teenager added.

“I’m delighted to have made my debut but disappointed that we have come away with a loss.

“Birmingham are a big, physical, well-organised side so we knew we were going to have to be quite patient with a few chances. They have come away with a goal from a set-piece which we are disappointed with."