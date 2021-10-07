Manager Tony Beecham plans to take Ashton & Backwell United forward

Published: 9:00 AM October 7, 2021

Newly appointed Ashton & Backwell United manager Tony Beecham said he wants to help move the club forward after leading his side to a 4-0 win over Bridport in his first home game in charge last Saturday.



Jonathan Inverrizzi got Beecham’s reign off to the perfect start before further goals from Alfie Cummins, Bradley Skidmore and Mason Hardidge sealed the win.



The result means the Stags have picked up back-to-back victories for the first time this season compared to just two wins in 11 before that.



Beecham said he is “very pleased” to be in the role and to have been named Charlie Rich’s successor as a “great honour.”



He added: “We have got to make the best of it and the players we want to bring in want to improve the side. We want to move this club forward.



“The players have been brilliant. There is a core of seven, eight and we have got to build around that and the attitudes have been second to none. They want to learn, they want to listen so long may that continue.”



New first team coach Jim Williams arrived alongside Beecham and Ryan Perrett to complete the coaching staff after his move from St George Easton in Gordano and said: “The committee they have got behind the scenes are a good team of volunteers, (who) put in a lot of effort.



“Given the opportunity for (Beecham) to come in, he wouldn’t have taken it if he didn’t think he could make a difference.



Former Parson Street Old Boys manager Perrett, who also managed the club’s reserves in the first year the club merged as one club around 2010/2011, added: “All three of us are ready to go and get this club moving up the table.



“I certainly think we are the main reason, obviously, we have come in to take this club forward. The players that have come in as well are strengthening the squad and the players attitude they are going to drive this club forward as well as us three.



“We can only take it a game at a time and we are hear just to push this club forward.”