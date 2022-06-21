Bedminster crowned North Somerset Youth Cricket League under-13s Ken Barrington Cup champions

Bedminster under-13 Griffins picked up North Somerset Youth Cricket League's Barrington Cup after beating Claverham by 33 runs last Tuesday.

After the washout on Thursday June 9, Claverham and Bedminster CCs met again to decide who would be crowned the under-13s champion, this time at Claverham five days later.

Lucy Ashman won the toss for the home side and she opted to field first.

Claverham immediately ran into some determined and solid striking from Bedminster’s opening pair of Hugo Bush and Declan Mitchell, both of whom passed 30 runs before they were automatically retired.

They were followed by Abigail Bryan who stroked her way also to 30 and retirement.

The remaining Bedminster batters took the total to 126 all out in 18.4 overs, with Ashman and the smoothly actioned Coby Mayers taking two wickets each.

After the break the Claverham batters ran into some tight bowling from George Langridge and Natty Nadin, ably supported by Rory Benyon-Jones, Jasper Pearson and captain Abigail Bryan.

North Somerset Youth Cricket League under-13s Ken Barrington Cup runners-up Claverham. - Credit: Jason P Belcher

Runs were hard to come by and Bella James scored a creditable 27 before wearing a delivery from Hugo Bush in the deteriorating light.

The spirit of cricket then prevailed as Bush reduced pace in his final over.

Claverham closed at 93 for seven from their 20 overs and the cup went to Bedminster.

Rather than squeezing in a semi-final Somerset Cricket Foundation have again opted for a Three-Way Finals Day between their Youth League’s being, North Somerset, Bath & District and Taunton & District.

This will now be played on Sunday July 3 at Weston CC and Claverham will be representing the NSYCL as Bedminster are already in the Gloucestershire Finals Day on Sunday.

The Plate Final between Winscombe and Clevedon has been rearranged for Monday June 27 at Winscombe, who hosted and were last years runners up.