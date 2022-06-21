Barrow Gurney's winning streak halted due to weather

Rain dashed Barrow Gurney’s hopes of continuing their winning streak against Abbots Leigh on Saturday.

The North Somerset based outfit had come into the game in buoyant form after they opened the season with five straight wins in Bristol & District's Fifth Division.

Batting first, Barrow put on 247-9, building on a 110 opening partnership between Jason Cryans (60) and Ellie Holdaway (49).

Kieran Owen (22), Ed Holdway (26), Josh Yelland (34) and Guy Fisher all helped to make solid contributions in a good batting effort at Hobbs Lane.

When Mark Fisher then dismissed key Abbots Leigh batsman, James Holdsworth, Barrow’s hopes were high of pressing home the advantage but bad light and rain ended proceedings with the visitors 22-1.

After similar rain-affected matches elsewhere, Barrow lost no ground to remain top.

Barrow’s Second XI opponents Old Bristolians Fourths had conceded the fixture before the weather could intervene.