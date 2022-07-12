Barrow Gurney return to action with four-wicket win at Pak Bristolians

Barrow Gurney, frustrated by rain the previous weekend, bounced back with a four-wicket win at Pak Bristolians on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat first and they got off to a good start as they reached 113-1, when Connor Jones struck.

He took the key wicket of Suleman Butt for 80 after his superb delivery was caught by Mark Fisher.

Barrow Gurney's Guy Fisher bowling at Pak Bristolians. - Credit: BGCC

Jones took two further wickets to finish with figures of 3-55. Guy Fisher then bowled a magnificent spell of leg spin when he took three wickets for 14 runs in his eight overs to limit the hosts target to 198. Mark Fisher and Kieran Owen both chipped in with identical figures of 1-20.

However, Barrow suffered an early set back when they lost Jason Cryans for eight but Kieran Owen and Mark Brown steadied the ship as they took the score to 80 before Owen was bowled for 30.

Brown had survived an early chance but he soon began to dominate the attack. He was well supported in a partnership of 68 by Bernie Forge (24), whose departure prompted three quick wickets.

Brown’s hundred (105 not out) ensured a maximum points win with his ton coming off 92 balls with two sixes and 12 fours to leave Barrow top of Division Five.

Barrow Gurney go into a week without action next week before travelling to Bristol to take on Hanham on July 23.

Barrow seconds has a long afternoon in the sun as Midsummer Norton thirds piled on 311-3, with Jon Ablett amassing 185 of them on his own.

Barrow’s bowlers had little to smile about, but there was a wicket apiece for Paul Gard, Dave Smith and Sam Mitchell.

Phil Milton on his way to 91 for Barrow Gurney seconds against Midsummer Norton thirds. - Credit: BGCC

Phil Milton led the Barrow reply and hit some powerful blows of his own, making 91. Support came from Mark Gracey (34), Ben Skuse (20) and Sam Mitchell (29) as Barrow made a creditable 240.

For the second time in two games Barrow have put on a score of 240 or more and been on the losing side and will be anxious to put that right next week at Bradley Stoke.