Barrow Gurney fall just short in thriller with Abbts Leigh

Barrow Gurney came out on the wrong side of a close game at Abbots Leigh after losing by two wickets in Division Five of the Bristol & District last Saturday.

Batting first Barrow lost three early wickets before opening batter Kieran Owen found good support from Ed Holdaway (28) in a 50-run partnership.

Owen batted almost throughout the innings before being run out for a battling 75 in an effort to get some late runs.

Jordan Allen (10), Mark Fisher (16) and Jonny Sykes (10 not out) all helped Owen push the score to 185-8 at the close.

In contrast, the hosts set out in search of their target with an opening stand of 52 before Ed Holdaway (3-35) struck with the first of his three wickets.

Connor Jones (2-17) also bowled well, whilst a wicket apiece for Mark Fisher, Nick Heal and Matt Owen left Abbots Leigh eight wickets down with 20 still needed.

But home captain Jon Banks helped his side claim the win with only four balls to spare as Barrow were left to ponder what might have been if they had taken some of the numerous chances offered during the innings.

The defeat leaves Barrow with a crucial game against promotion rivals Frenchay seconds this Saturday at Hobbs Lane, when only a win would give them a final chance of securing a promotion spot.

Ed Holdaway offered support to Barrow Gurney with 28 runs at Abbots Leigh. - Credit: Barrow Gurney CC

Barrow seconds were blighted with injury and a late withdrawal which left the team fielding only 10 players against high flying Old Bristolians fourths at Hobbs Lane.

Nathan Williams hit an unbeaten 128 to lead the visitors to a challenging total of 266-6, with Adam Brace (3-50) the most successful Barrow bowler and Steve Owen (2-37) a close second.

Mike York also took a wicket on his return after a serious knee injury caused him to miss much of the season.

But a family emergency called another Barrow player away at tea to leave the hosts with only nine to bat.

They were all used as Barrow mustered only 108 in reply after Paul Gard (33) and Peter Rooney (28) made a good opening stand.

York (15) offered further resistance and four points for a depleted team was perhaps as good as might have been expected ahead of a trip to Thornbury on Saturday.