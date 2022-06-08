News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Barrow Gurney earn impressive win with big victory over Pucklechurch

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM June 8, 2022
Mark Brown guided Barrow Gurney to a nine wicket win.

Mark Brown guided Barrow Gurney to a nine wicket win. - Credit: Barrow Gurney

Barrow Gurney’s seam bowlers were in terrific form as they bowled out Pucklechurch for only 95 to win by nine wickets at Hobbs Lane.

Opening bowlers Mark Fisher (2-20) and Jonny Sykes (3-30) put the pressure on the visitors from the first ball, with Sykes in particular extracting some lively bounce from the wicket. 

When they had both completed their eight-over spells, change bowlers Connor Jones (3-24) and Matt Owen (2-16) took over and ensured there was no recovery.

In reply Barrow lost only one wicket with Mark Brown determined to end the game quickly, hitting an unbeaten 76 off 65 balls with five sixes. 

It meant an early finish for the team as they maintained their unbeaten run in Division Five ahead of Saturday's trip to Brislington thirds.

Barrow seconds were involved in a much closer game at Pucklechurch but ultimately defeated by eight wickets. 

Starting in cold and very windy weather, the Barrow batters found it hard to time the ball but Josh Yelland (48) began to master the conditions despatching several deliveries to the boundary before falling just short of his half century.

Nick Heal, who scored 93 not out, hits another boundary at Pucklechurch.

Nick Heal, who scored 93 not out, hits another boundary at Pucklechurch. - Credit: Barrow Gurney

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy injured after being chased by dog at North Somerset beauty spot
  2. 2 PICTURES: North Somerset celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  3. 3 Restore that smile, with Combe Road Dental
  1. 4 Tribute show planned after popular Weston musician passes away
  2. 5 Police hunt missing rapist who did not return to prison
  3. 6 New mural makes for colourful playtimes at Claverham school
  4. 7 IN THE DOCK: Man fined FOUR TIMES for speeding in six weeks
  5. 8 Clevedon students and staff fetch awards at arts festival
  6. 9 Ham sold at Lidl and Co-op tuna that may contain metal among recalled items
  7. 10 Inspectors praise OUTSTANDING Portishead nursery

Nick Heal then followed up his recent century with another hard-hitting innings, with his unbeaten 93 helping Barrow to post a challenging score of 207-9 in their 40 overs.

Charlotte Huntley took two early wickets, due to brilliant catches from Mike York on the boundary and a one-handed catch by keeper Ali Hood, and finished with 2-36.

An injury to Mike York left Barrow a bowler short, and Pucklechurch batter Jon Veasey also had to be helped off retiring hurt for 41.

But thereafter Barrow searched in vain for further wickets whilst offering too many extras. 

Luke Rivers (60 not out) and Regan Carter (33 not out) then batted sensibly to take the hosts to the win with two overs to spare.

Cricket
North Somerset News

Don't Miss

A road closure is in place

The Queen

What roads will be closed during Jubilee weekend?

Carrington Walker

person
Lewis Wilde tests of one of the gas-fuelled beacons he has made

Platinum Jubilee Beacon locations in Somerset: Where YOU can see them

Paul Jones

person
Kewstoke village has a massive line up of Jubilee celebrations this June. 

The Queen

Free Platinum Jubilee events in Portishead

Carrington Walker

person
Large white detached building in Portishead, with flat roof amongst trees and rooftops, with Gordano Valley behind.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Stunning, large detached house near Portishead High Street

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon