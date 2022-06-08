Barrow Gurney earn impressive win with big victory over Pucklechurch

Barrow Gurney’s seam bowlers were in terrific form as they bowled out Pucklechurch for only 95 to win by nine wickets at Hobbs Lane.

Opening bowlers Mark Fisher (2-20) and Jonny Sykes (3-30) put the pressure on the visitors from the first ball, with Sykes in particular extracting some lively bounce from the wicket.

When they had both completed their eight-over spells, change bowlers Connor Jones (3-24) and Matt Owen (2-16) took over and ensured there was no recovery.

In reply Barrow lost only one wicket with Mark Brown determined to end the game quickly, hitting an unbeaten 76 off 65 balls with five sixes.

It meant an early finish for the team as they maintained their unbeaten run in Division Five ahead of Saturday's trip to Brislington thirds.

Barrow seconds were involved in a much closer game at Pucklechurch but ultimately defeated by eight wickets.

Starting in cold and very windy weather, the Barrow batters found it hard to time the ball but Josh Yelland (48) began to master the conditions despatching several deliveries to the boundary before falling just short of his half century.

Nick Heal, who scored 93 not out, hits another boundary at Pucklechurch. - Credit: Barrow Gurney

Nick Heal then followed up his recent century with another hard-hitting innings, with his unbeaten 93 helping Barrow to post a challenging score of 207-9 in their 40 overs.

Charlotte Huntley took two early wickets, due to brilliant catches from Mike York on the boundary and a one-handed catch by keeper Ali Hood, and finished with 2-36.

An injury to Mike York left Barrow a bowler short, and Pucklechurch batter Jon Veasey also had to be helped off retiring hurt for 41.

But thereafter Barrow searched in vain for further wickets whilst offering too many extras.

Luke Rivers (60 not out) and Regan Carter (33 not out) then batted sensibly to take the hosts to the win with two overs to spare.