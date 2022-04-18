News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Barrow Gurney get season off to winning start in friendly

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:39 AM April 18, 2022
Barrow Gurney's Mark Fisher walks off after hitting the winning runs against Redcliffe

Barrow Gurney's Mark Fisher walks off after hitting the winning runs against Redcliffe - Credit: BGCC

Barrow Gurney got the 2022 season off to a winning start with a five-wicket friendly success over Redcliffe at Hobbs Lane.

Mark Fisher and Jonny Sykes bowled well without luck, as a diving Connor Jones put down a chance at point.

Batting was difficult on the early-season surface but Redcliffe dug in and Mike York saw another chance dropped before Fisher's direct hit led to a run out.

Alan Webb (2-32) and Jones (2-32) enjoyed success as batters looked to increase the scoring rate, with York and Guy Fisher taking excellent catches.

The visitors closed on 168-8, before Barrow lost Guy Fisher and Jones in the first over of their reply.

Ed Holdaway (46) and Mark Brown (50 retired) rebuilt the innings as the pitch dried out, before Sykes (30) and Mark Fisher took up the mantle.

Sykes hit a massive six along the way, with Fisher (22 not out) sealing victory with 13 overs to spare.

North Somerset News

Don't Miss

Badger cub

Spring

PICTURES: Wildlife rescue centre welcomes its first cubs

Carrington Walker

person
Iceland in north Norfolk. Picture: ALEX HURRELL

Cost of Living

Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon United, Clevedon CC and Clevedon RFC have all bounced back from the Coronavirus pandemic stronger than ever.

Non-League Football

The sporting fightback against Coronavirus in Clevedon

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Gardening

RNLI Portishead inspires Chelsea Flower Show garden

Carrington Walker

person