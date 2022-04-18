Barrow Gurney get season off to winning start in friendly

Barrow Gurney's Mark Fisher walks off after hitting the winning runs against Redcliffe - Credit: BGCC

Barrow Gurney got the 2022 season off to a winning start with a five-wicket friendly success over Redcliffe at Hobbs Lane.

Mark Fisher and Jonny Sykes bowled well without luck, as a diving Connor Jones put down a chance at point.

Batting was difficult on the early-season surface but Redcliffe dug in and Mike York saw another chance dropped before Fisher's direct hit led to a run out.

Alan Webb (2-32) and Jones (2-32) enjoyed success as batters looked to increase the scoring rate, with York and Guy Fisher taking excellent catches.

The visitors closed on 168-8, before Barrow lost Guy Fisher and Jones in the first over of their reply.

Ed Holdaway (46) and Mark Brown (50 retired) rebuilt the innings as the pitch dried out, before Sykes (30) and Mark Fisher took up the mantle.

Sykes hit a massive six along the way, with Fisher (22 not out) sealing victory with 13 overs to spare.