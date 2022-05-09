Barrow Gurney get league season off to winning start

Barrow Gurney got the Bristol & District Division Five season off to a flying start with a seven-wicket win over Pak Bristolians seconds.

Accurate bowling by Mark Fisher (2-13) and the pace and bounce of Jonny Sykes (2-19) saw the visitors struggling after choosing to bat.

Matt Owen (2-19) kept the pressure on as Barrow performed well in the field, with captain Frank Forge (3-31) finishing as the pick of the bowling.

Connor Jones (1-16) chipped in as Bernie Forge took a fourth catch behind the stumps to end the innings on 103 and Mark Brown (20) got Barrow off to a good start in reply.

Debutant Jason Cryans (43) showed increasing fluency and promise with Bernie Forge (23) using the sweep to good effect against the spinners.

Vice captain Ed Holdaway (12 not out) took the team over the line for a 19-point win.

The seconds were dismissed for 119 at Midsomer Norton thirds, as debutant Josh Yelland (20) top scored.

The home side reached their target for the loss of two wickets, with Nick Heal (2-22) the only Barrow bowler to have success.







