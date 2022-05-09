News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Barrow Gurney get league season off to winning start

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:53 AM May 9, 2022
Jason Cryans scored 43 on his Barrow Gurney debut

Jason Cryans scored 43 on his Barrow Gurney debut - Credit: BGCC

Barrow Gurney got the Bristol & District Division Five season off to a flying start with a seven-wicket win over Pak Bristolians seconds.

Accurate bowling by Mark Fisher (2-13) and the pace and bounce of Jonny Sykes (2-19) saw the visitors struggling after choosing to bat.

Matt Owen (2-19) kept the pressure on as Barrow performed well in the field, with captain Frank Forge (3-31) finishing as the pick of the bowling.

Connor Jones (1-16) chipped in as Bernie Forge took a fourth catch behind the stumps to end the innings on 103 and Mark Brown (20) got Barrow off to a good start in reply.

Debutant Jason Cryans (43) showed increasing fluency and promise with Bernie Forge (23) using the sweep to good effect against the spinners.

Vice captain Ed Holdaway (12 not out) took the team over the line for a 19-point win.

The seconds were dismissed for 119 at Midsomer Norton thirds, as debutant Josh Yelland (20) top scored.

Most Read

  1. 1 Unbeaten Nailsea & Tickenham leave it late to beat Worle
  2. 2 Council leader resigns from role
  3. 3 Clevedon Pier set to host Queen's Jubilee party
  1. 4 Firefighters join Men's Shed clean-up after arson attack
  2. 5 School nurses launch confidential text service for youngsters
  3. 6 How to see the last meteor shower of spring as it peaks this weekend
  4. 7 Lambs lost in village barn fire
  5. 8 Time capsule marks completion of world-first pylon project
  6. 9 Bus service to Cribbs Causeway 'does not make sense', council says
  7. 10 Artist decorates Portishead Lido with ode to venue

The home side reached their target for the loss of two wickets, with Nick Heal (2-22) the only Barrow bowler to have success.



North Somerset News

Don't Miss

Traffic on M5 northbound between Burnham and Weston is at a standstill.

Man killed in M5 crash between Burnham and Weston

Paul Jones

person
Protesters from Save Our Seafront group met on the beach front in Clevedon. 

North Somerset Council | Poll

Crowds protest imminent changes to Clevedon's seafront

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Penny Field, Clevedon.

North Somerset Council

LETTER: 'Has our council become a dictatorship?'

Times Readers’ Letters

person
Alex Male, from Weston, has been arrested

Weston man - one of the UK's most wanted fugitives - arrested

Paul Jones

person