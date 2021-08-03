A tale of two centuries for Barrow Gurney

Published: 2:30 PM August 3, 2021

It was a tale of two century makers for Barrow Gurney as both teams won convincingly on Saturday.

Mark Brown led the way at Hanham, opening the batting with Jordan Allen (27) and pacing his innings beautifully.

After an opening stand of 63 with Allen, Barrow lost a couple of quick wickets until Ed Holdaway (26) joined Brown, who played the anchor role until their partnership ended at 116-4.

Having reached 37 at that point, Brown upped his scoring rate and hit eight fours and four sixes as he raced to his hundred in the later overs.

Will Comley (46 not out) provided excellent support in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand totake Barrow to 239-5 off their 40 overs as Brown finished unbeaten on 105.

Hanham’s reply was met with some impressively accurate bowling and they were soon well behind the scoring rate.

There was a wicket apiece for Mark Fisher, Kian Ware, Frank Forge, Oscar Livesey and Phil Milton as the home side crawled to 130-5 to deny Barrow maximum points.

Patchway were the visitors at Hobbs Lane and batted first against Barrow seconds but found scoring runs hard against Steve Owen (3-21) and Adam Brace (2-12) in particular.

A modest score looked inevitable until Lee Reed (83) took charge in the last 10 overs to bring Patchway to 185-8, with Paul Gard chipping in with a couple of late wickets (2-39).

Gard was soon in action with the bat, opening with Sam Turner, who was playing in his first game this season after some time away from the game.

After surviving an early scare Turner played with increasing confidence and began to be particularly severe on anything short.

At 103 Gard was caught on the boundary for 33, but that did not trouble Turner who motored to 128 not out to lead Barrow to a nine-wicket win.