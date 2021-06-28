Big week for Barrow Gurney

Published: 1:00 PM June 28, 2021

Mark Brown hits out for Barrow Gurney in the Bateman Cup - Credit: BGCC

Barrow Gurney’s up and down season took a big step forward with success in the Bateman Cup and both Saturday teams winning - after another nail-biting clash at Hobbs Lane.

Barrow faced Alveston in a cup quarter-final tie in midweek and posted an impressive 200-3 as opener Mark Brown batted throughout the innings to score an unbeaten 64.

Phil Milton (22) and Guy Fisher (23) provided entertaining strokeplay at the other end and the arrival of Jordan Allen increased the scoring rate dramatically as his unbeaten 55 came off only 31 balls.

Alveston were up against it from the outset as Mark Fisher (4-20) wreaked havoc among the top order, supported by Matt Owen (2-27).

Captain Frank Forge weighed in with 2-29 as the visitors fell 109 runs short and Barrow booked a semi-final tie with Saltford Fairway.

Saturday's clash was a much more tense affair, as visitors Bath fourths faced a disciplined bowling attack and managed only 160-8 in their 40 overs.

Forge was again in the wickets with 4-20, while Connor Jones was also on form in taking 3-39, but little did they think it would fall to them batting at numbers 10 and 11 to take Barrow to the narrowest of victories.

After losing both openers for one run, including a chaotic run out, Brown once again steadied the side with 42 before being yorked, after another dramatic runout incident with Allen which pegged Barrow back.

Ed Holdaway pushes a quick single for Barrow Gurney against Bath - Credit: BGCC

Ed Holdaway then played an unusually patient hand to make 48 as Barrow headed uncertainly towards the final overs but with them still 10 short, the final pair came together.

Some nervy shots and running eventually brought the scores level with one ball to go when Jones coolly late cut the final ball for a boundary to bring Barrow home.

At Somerdale, the seconds dismissed Hanham thirds for 123, with debutant Will Comley taking 3-28 assisted by Dave Smith (2-36).

Barrow took their time to chase down the total on a tricky pitch, but Ali Hood marked a welcome return to form with an unbeaten 58 to ease them to a seven-wicket win.