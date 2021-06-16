Barrow Gurney bounce back to bag win double

Published: 9:00 AM June 16, 2021

Barrow Gurney bounced back to form with two good wins on Saturday.

The firsts hosted Bristol Lions at Hobbs Lane and, after losing an early wicket, built some good partnerships.

Bernie Forge (40) and Mark Brown (23) put on 55 for the second wicket, before Guy Fisher and Ed Holdaway (33) added 64 for the fourth.

Ben Skuse (30) put on 64 for the fifth with Fisher, who then motored to his second century of the season before he was finally dismissed for 105 as Barrow set a challenging target of 280-6.

The Lions got off to a positive start and looked threatening until three quick wickets from Mark Fisher (3-50) set them back.

You may also want to watch:

Ed Holdaway (3-41) ensured there was no significant revival, before Frank Forge (4-19) spun out the tail to seal a 121-run win and move Barrow up to second in Bristol & District Division Five.

The seconds played at Tockington Manor against Thornbury fourths and enjoyed the surroundings as well as an improvement in their fortunes.

The hosts batted first and Tom Rimmer (66) laid into Barrow’s opening attack, but Peter Rooney (2-24) began to reign him in before striking with two wickets at the other end.

Other bowlers began to make inroads, with Seb Allen taking 2-25 before Paul Gard reluctantly accepted the challenge to bowl up the hill and took a wicket with his first ball.

The decisive dismissal of Rimmer hastily brought Thornbury’s innings to a close for 157 as Gard finished with 4-5 in three overs.

Mark Forge anchored the Barrow innings, nullifying the opening attack before an 82-run stand with Nick Heal for the third wicket.

Nick Heal scored an unbeaten 70 for Barrow Gurney seconds against Thornbury - Credit: BGCC

Although Forge fell for only 15 in the 28th over, the stage had been set for an increasingly confident Heal to hit some powerful blows straight and off his legs to make his highest score for Barrow, finishing with an excellent 70 not out to take them to their target and a mid-table position.

Sunday’s home fixture against Westerleigh, proved a struggle for Barrow as the visitors fielded really well and took all their catches to restrict the hosts to 142.

Matt Owen (29) and Ben Saunders (32 not out) in his first game for a few years were the main contributors, before Mike York (3-25) made Westerleigh battle for their four-wicket win.

Ben Saunders hits out for Barrow Gurney against Westerleigh - Credit: BGCC



