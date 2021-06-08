Bad weekend for Barrow Gurney

Published: 3:00 PM June 8, 2021

Barrow Gurney endured a disappointing weekend with losses for all three of its teams.

The firsts had a frustrating encounter with Abbots Leigh, where the home side made 145 all out in the face of some good bowling from Kieran Owen (3-41), Frank Forge (2-20) and Ed Holdaway (2-22).

Barrow’s batters found it hard going in reply with only Kian Ware (31) and Ed Holdaway (29) posing much of a threat as they fell 24 runs short.

The seconds also disappointed with the bat and limped to 132-9 in 40 overs against an accurate Old Bristolians attack.

Barrow did well to make the visitors work for their win, taking seven wickets thanks to Simon Hudson (2-24), Oscar Livesey (2-17) and Seb Allen (2-38).

You may also want to watch:

Sunday’s game at East Harptree turned into a run-fest as the hosts piled on 321-6, with Mathew Cole making 102 of them in powerful style.

Barrow debutant Nikolay Potopchuk (2-46) emerged from a nervy start to post the best bowling figures but their reply was rocked by the loss of a wicket to the first ball of the innings.

A partnership of 130 between Oscar Livesey (63) and Jonny Sykes, who hit five sixes and 14 fours in his 99, kept them close to the required rate and Guy Fisher (36) kept up the momentum.

But with time running out and wickets falling, Barrow were eventually dismissed for a creditable 257.